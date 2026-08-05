Samsung, SK Hynix pledge stronger shareholder returns

Samsung ​Electronics ​is exploring ways ‌to enhance ​shareholder returns in a "sustainable manner," ‌the South Korean company said in a statement to ‌Reuters on Wednesday.

Its smaller rival ‌SK Hynix also said in a separate statement to Reuters ⁠that ​the ⁠company is preparing concrete shareholder return ⁠plans by the end ​of the year and expects to "meaningfully ⁠expand" capital return.

Last week, ⁠the ​two companies reported record-smashing quarterly profits on AI-driven ⁠demand for memory chips.