Samsung, SK Hynix pledge stronger shareholder returns
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, South Korea's top memory chip makers, are planning to enhance shareholder returns in a sustainable manner by the end of the year.
- Country:
- South Korea
Samsung Electronics is exploring ways to enhance shareholder returns in a "sustainable manner," the South Korean company said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.
Its smaller rival SK Hynix also said in a separate statement to Reuters that the company is preparing concrete shareholder return plans by the end of the year and expects to "meaningfully expand" capital return.
Last week, the two companies reported record-smashing quarterly profits on AI-driven demand for memory chips.