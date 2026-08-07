Decoding Public Opinion: Insights from Reuters/Ipsos Polls

Reuters/Ipsos has become a key player in capturing the pulse of the nation through comprehensive public opinion polls, covering a spectrum of topics from politics to social issues.

Using a proprietary 'KnowledgePanel,' Ipsos targets a nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 and over. This method, combined with online polling, provides a distilled snapshot of national sentiment, weighted against U.S. Census demographics.

The polling process includes regular publication of presidential approval ratings and generic ballot measures, focusing on both registered and likely voters to predict electoral trends.