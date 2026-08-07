Employment Decline Drives Dollar Down as Fed Considers Rate Response

The U.S. dollar weakened against top currencies including the yen and euro on Friday, as an unexpected drop in July employment figures sparked economic concerns. Data from the Labor Department showed a loss of 23,000 jobs against a predicted gain of 80,000, raising questions about Federal Reserve's future interest rate actions.

Following the report, the dollar slid against the yen, erasing gains from last week's intervention by U.S. and Japanese authorities. According to Thierry Wizman at Macquarie Group, the disappointing employment report has shifted expectations for a Fed rate hike to later in the year, causing the dollar to lose ground.

Treasury yields plummeted in response, with the 2-year note yield dropping 5.19 basis points. Market data now shows a greater likelihood of the Fed holding rates in September, while gold saw an increase as it capitalized on the dollar's decline.