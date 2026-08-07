Alarming Surge in Child Abuse in Pakistan: A Grim First Half of 2026

In a concerning revelation, Pakistan has experienced a disturbing rise in crimes against children in the first half of 2026. According to a report by child protection organization Sahil, reported by Dawn, a total of 1,914 child abuse cases were documented, marking a significant increase in such incidents.

The report, compiled using data from national and regional newspapers across Pakistan’s provinces, including territories like Islamabad Capital Territory, PoJK, and PoGB, indicates that child sexual abuse remains the most prevalent crime with 1,015 cases reported. Sadly, 49 infants were found abandoned between January and June, shedding light on the grim reality many children face.

Notably, most perpetrators were known to the victims, making up 43 percent of the cases, while 34 percent of offenders were strangers. Alarmingly, almost half of these incidents occurred within the victims' homes, raising severe safety concerns. With a majority of cases reported in Punjab, this report underscores the urgent need for protective measures and awareness campaigns.