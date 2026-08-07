UPI Remains Free Amid New Legislation: PCI Clarifies Cost Dynamics

The Payments Council of India reassures that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will stay free for consumers, emphasizing that small merchants won’t incur charges for digital payments. Recent legislative changes spark conversation on commercial costs, but small businesses remain protected from any Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 19:50 IST
UPI Remains Free Amid New Legislation: PCI Clarifies Cost Dynamics
Payments Council of India logo (Photo/@PCIUpdates). Image Credit: ANI

The Payments Council of India (PCI) has reaffirmed that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will remain free for consumers, even as discussions on transaction fees persist. According to PCI, any applicable merchant service charges are specific to arrangements between merchants and payment service providers, not affecting consumer use of digital payments.

PCI highlighted UPI's transformation into the world’s largest real-time payment system since 2016, citing the need for ongoing investments in technology and security to maintain this national infrastructure. These costs are met by ecosystem participants like banks and payment providers to ensure seamless, secure user experiences.

Despite emerging cost discussions, PCI emphasizes that small merchants and kirana stores are exempt from Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) charges, keeping digital payments accessible for minor businesses across India. This comes as new legislative amendments propose an MDR on select business UPI transactions, sparking industry discussions.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026