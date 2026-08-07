Morgan Stanley Strengthens Its Team with New Hire Adam Kweskin
Morgan Stanley has recruited Adam Kweskin to join its Global Industrials Investment Banking Group. Previously with Bank of America, Kweskin will focus on diversified industries, particularly the water ecosystem. This move follows several senior departures at Bank of America and a wave of new appointments there and at Morgan Stanley.
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Morgan Stanley has appointed Adam Kweskin to its Global Industrials Investment Banking Group, according to an insider.
Kweskin, a former managing director at Bank of America, will concentrate on diversified industries with a particular focus on the water ecosystem. His new title at Morgan Stanley remains undisclosed.
This appointment comes amidst a series of senior-level changes at both Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, signifying strategic shifts within their investment banking divisions.