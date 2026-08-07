Court Clears Path for End of Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese Nationals

A U.S. federal judge has authorized the termination of Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese nationals, following an earlier Supreme Court decision that limited judicial review on this matter. The decision impacts hundreds of individuals who have lived and worked in the U.S. under these protections since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:45 IST
Court Clears Path for End of Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese Nationals
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  • United States

A federal judge has permitted the U.S. administration to discontinue Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals. This follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing the end of similar protections for other countries.

TPS provides temporary deportation relief and work permits for nationals from countries with extraordinary circumstances like conflicts or disasters. DHS's recent decision concludes that South Sudan no longer qualifies for TPS.

Citing a lack of authority argument rooted in statutory language, advocates sought to prevent TPS termination. However, the ruling clarifies DHS's authority, setting a precedent for future TPS cases.

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