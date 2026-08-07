Court Clears Path for End of Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese Nationals

A federal judge has permitted the U.S. administration to discontinue Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals. This follows a Supreme Court ruling allowing the end of similar protections for other countries.

TPS provides temporary deportation relief and work permits for nationals from countries with extraordinary circumstances like conflicts or disasters. DHS's recent decision concludes that South Sudan no longer qualifies for TPS.

Citing a lack of authority argument rooted in statutory language, advocates sought to prevent TPS termination. However, the ruling clarifies DHS's authority, setting a precedent for future TPS cases.