UK Indices Surge Amid Precious Metal Rally

UK indices closed another week with gains, marking the fourth consecutive week of positive movement, driven by a lift in precious metal miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw an increase of 0.3%, closing at 10,901.09, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose by 0.7%, finishing at 24,854.86 points.

Both indices were on course for weekly gains, with the FTSE 250 poised for its most substantial weekly profit since mid-April.