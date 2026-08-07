UK Indices Surge Amid Precious Metal Rally

The UK indices saw a positive week, highlighted by a significant uptick in precious metal miners, which helped counterbalance anxieties about a U.S.-Iran peace agreement. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recorded gains, with the latter marking its largest weekly increase since mid-April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:45 IST
UK Indices Surge Amid Precious Metal Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

UK indices closed another week with gains, marking the fourth consecutive week of positive movement, driven by a lift in precious metal miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw an increase of 0.3%, closing at 10,901.09, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose by 0.7%, finishing at 24,854.86 points.

Both indices were on course for weekly gains, with the FTSE 250 poised for its most substantial weekly profit since mid-April.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026