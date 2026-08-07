UK Indices Surge Amid Precious Metal Rally
The UK indices saw a positive week, highlighted by a significant uptick in precious metal miners, which helped counterbalance anxieties about a U.S.-Iran peace agreement. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 recorded gains, with the latter marking its largest weekly increase since mid-April.
- Country:
- Iran
UK indices closed another week with gains, marking the fourth consecutive week of positive movement, driven by a lift in precious metal miners.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index saw an increase of 0.3%, closing at 10,901.09, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose by 0.7%, finishing at 24,854.86 points.
Both indices were on course for weekly gains, with the FTSE 250 poised for its most substantial weekly profit since mid-April.