India and Bhutan Deepen Cooperation on Rivers and Flood Forecasting

India and Bhutan have agreed to strengthen cooperation on trans-border rivers, flood forecasting and hydrological data sharing as the two neighbours look to improve the management of water resources that cross their shared boundary and support communities exposed to changing river conditions.

A high-level bilateral meeting on Cooperation on Trans-border Rivers was held in New Delhi, bringing together a Bhutanese delegation led by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and an Indian delegation headed by Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil. The discussions covered existing water cooperation while identifying areas where technical coordination and information sharing can be expanded.

Flood Forecasting and River Management Take Priority

Managing rivers that flow between Bhutan and India requires regular exchange of information because rainfall and river conditions upstream can have consequences for communities and infrastructure further downstream.

The two sides reviewed cooperation on flood forecasting and flood management, along with the mechanisms used to exchange hydrological information on trans-border rivers. Timely access to river and rainfall data can support earlier warnings, improve preparedness and give authorities more information when responding to periods of heavy rainfall or rising water levels.

India and Bhutan also discussed broadening the scope of their existing hydrological data-sharing arrangements, creating the possibility of stronger monitoring and closer coordination between technical agencies on both sides.

Bhutan's Monitoring Network Could Be Upgraded

The delegations examined proposals to upgrade and strengthen Bhutan's hydro-meteorological network, which plays an important role in collecting information on rainfall, river flows and other conditions affecting water resources.

A stronger monitoring network could improve the quality and speed of information available for flood forecasting while supporting wider planning around rivers and water infrastructure. Expanding technical capabilities is particularly important where changing weather patterns can make river behaviour more difficult to predict and increase the need for reliable real-time observations.

Both countries indicated that sustained technical collaboration and regular institutional engagement would remain central to improving these systems.

Punatsangchhu-I Hydropower Project Reviewed

Energy cooperation also formed part of the meeting, with the Ministers reviewing progress on the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, which is being implemented in partnership with the Government of India.

The two sides discussed measures that could support faster implementation of the project, reflecting the wider role hydropower plays in economic and energy ties between the neighbouring countries.

Hydroelectric projects connect several areas covered during the bilateral discussions because their development and operation depend on detailed knowledge of river systems, water availability and hydrological conditions.

Countries Commit to Deeper Water Partnership

India and Bhutan reaffirmed their commitment to managing shared water resources in a sustainable way that delivers benefits on both sides of the border, placing mutual trust and regular engagement at the centre of future cooperation.

Closer coordination could improve how the two countries prepare for floods, monitor shared rivers and plan water-related infrastructure while giving technical agencies better access to information needed for decision-making.

The latest meeting reinforces water resources as an important part of the India-Bhutan relationship, with both governments looking to combine stronger monitoring technology, expanded data sharing and continued institutional cooperation to manage trans-boundary rivers more effectively.