Zelenskiy's Balkan Diplomacy: A Historic Visit to Serbia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made his first visit to Serbia, where he is scheduled to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic. This meeting may strain Serbia's longstanding ties with Russia. Discussions will focus on the EU membership bids of both nations and economic and energy collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:53 IST
Zelenskiy's Balkan Diplomacy: A Historic Visit to Serbia
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a historic political move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Serbia on Friday, marking his first visit to the Balkan country, according to Serbia’s N1 TV. The occasion indicates a potential shift in regional dynamics.

Zelenskiy is set to meet Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, a meeting that experts suggest could strain Serbia's relations with Russia, a key ally, and major natural gas supplier.

According to statements from Vucic, the leaders are expected to engage in discussions surrounding both countries' aspirations for European Union membership, focusing on enhancing economic and energy cooperation.

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