In a historic political move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Serbia on Friday, marking his first visit to the Balkan country, according to Serbia’s N1 TV. The occasion indicates a potential shift in regional dynamics.

Zelenskiy is set to meet Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic, a meeting that experts suggest could strain Serbia's relations with Russia, a key ally, and major natural gas supplier.

According to statements from Vucic, the leaders are expected to engage in discussions surrounding both countries' aspirations for European Union membership, focusing on enhancing economic and energy cooperation.