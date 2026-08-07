Deadly Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk: The Toll of Conflict
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region killed two people and injured six, according to the governor. Nearly 50 attacks were launched across five districts using drones, artillery, and bombs. The strikes particularly targeted areas near Nikopol, close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a recent escalation of hostilities, Russian military strikes have claimed the lives of two individuals and injured six more in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region. The region's governor, Oleksandr Hanzha, confirmed on Telegram that the attacks involved nearly 50 strikes across five districts.
The offensive utilized drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, causing devastation particularly near the city of Nikopol. This area, located on the western bank of the Dnipro River, has frequently been targeted due to its proximity to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The attacks underscore the ongoing volatility and human cost of the conflict, leaving one of the injured in serious condition as regional tensions remain high.