Senate Confirms David Cummins as TSA Head Amid Push for Airport Security Privatization

The U.S. Senate confirmed David Cummins to lead the TSA as the Trump administration moves to privatize security screeners at smaller airports. The administration proposed significant budget cuts, aiming to reduce TSA's workforce by over 4,500 jobs. Some airports have already adopted private security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 00:08 IST
Senate Confirms David Cummins as TSA Head Amid Push for Airport Security Privatization
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed David Cummins, a senior vice president of Serco, to head the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This decision, part of the Trump administration's efforts to privatize airport security at smaller airports, passed with a 51-47 vote.

The administration's proposal includes significant budget cuts, eliminating more than $1.5 billion and over 9,400 positions from the TSA's workforce, which currently consists of 60,000 employees. This move aims to replace TSA screeners with private security at smaller airports, potentially reducing the agency's payroll by 4,500 jobs.

Although some airports, like those in Tampa and Des Moines, have already announced plans to privatize their security, opposition exists from groups such as Airlines for America, which represents major U.S. airlines. They oppose the privatization plan that intends to undermine the TSA's role at smaller airports.

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