Trump's Renewed Bid to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook Challenges Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump is reigniting efforts to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, according to a letter seen by Reuters. This move defies a Supreme Court ruling that previously blocked such action, suspecting mortgage fraud allegations. The White House has given Cook three weeks to respond to these claims.

This is the second instance in a week where Trump has attempted actions previously halted by the Supreme Court, including efforts to limit birthright citizenship. The letter to Cook by Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino alleges crimes potentially warranting 30 years in prison.

Cook, the first Black woman on the Fed's board, contests the claims as baseless, emphasizing the importance of the central bank's independence, a stance supported by the court's ruling, which protects Fed officials from presidential dismissal without legal cause.