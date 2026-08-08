U.S. Stocks Surge as Fed Interest Rate Hike Expectations Dim
U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the S&P reaching a record high. This came after unexpected job losses dampened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% as more workers exited the labor force. Earnings exceeded expectations, leading to significant index gains.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high. This performance capped a strong week for the major indexes, fueled by data revealing unexpected job losses.
The Labor Department reported a decline of 23,000 nonfarm payrolls last month, contrary to predictions of an increase of 80,000 jobs. Despite lower job numbers, the unemployment rate edged down to 4.1%, as more workers left the labor force.
Earnings season has been robust, with 85.1% of S&P 500 companies surpassing analyst forecasts. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted healthy gains for the week, driven by strong market performances from companies like SpaceX and Atlassian.