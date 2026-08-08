Tech Surge Faces Inflation Test: Fed's Next Move in Focus

The latest surge in technology stocks has propelled the U.S. stock market to record levels. However, upcoming inflation data is set to test the rally's sustainability. Investors and analysts are closely monitoring these developments, especially as they could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on future interest rate hikes.

Concerns over persistently high inflation have been simmering, compounded by a recent rise in Treasury yields. The U.S. Consumer Price Index report, due next Wednesday, may provide crucial insights into inflation trends, determining whether the Fed chooses to maintain or adjust its monetary policy.

While semiconductor stocks have been a leading force in the market's ascent, the sector remains sensitive to inflation data and interest rate considerations. Market players are hopeful yet cautious, aiming to see if the recent gains signal a sustainable recovery, or merely a temporary upswing.