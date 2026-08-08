All Blacks Triumph in Cape Town: A Test of Character and Resilience

Coach Dave Rennie lauded New Zealand's character in their 38-21 victory over South Africa’s Stormers in Cape Town, despite battling injuries and a challenging opponent.

The match, part of their historic Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour after 30 years, showcased the All Blacks’ ability to persevere against a formidable Stormers side, level at 14-14 by the 65th minute before New Zealand pulled away.

Rennie expressed concerns over Billy Proctor’s shoulder injury post-match but praised his players' conditioning and determination, key factors in their success. The tour offers valuable tests ahead of next year's World Cup.