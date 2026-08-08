All Blacks Triumph in Cape Town: A Test of Character and Resilience

Coach Dave Rennie commended his team's resilience as New Zealand overcame South Africa’s Stormers 38-21 in Cape Town. Despite a tied score mid-match, New Zealand surged ahead late in the game. Concerns arose over Billy Proctor's shoulder injury with Rennie noting the team's strong conditioning as crucial to their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 01:56 IST
All Blacks Triumph in Cape Town: A Test of Character and Resilience
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Coach Dave Rennie lauded New Zealand's character in their 38-21 victory over South Africa’s Stormers in Cape Town, despite battling injuries and a challenging opponent.

The match, part of their historic Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour after 30 years, showcased the All Blacks’ ability to persevere against a formidable Stormers side, level at 14-14 by the 65th minute before New Zealand pulled away.

Rennie expressed concerns over Billy Proctor’s shoulder injury post-match but praised his players' conditioning and determination, key factors in their success. The tour offers valuable tests ahead of next year's World Cup.

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