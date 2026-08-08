The Russian embassy in Berlin has strongly dismissed allegations of a drone attack at a crucial German air freight hub, describing it as a 'fabricated provocation'. The embassy's statement highlights concerns over a growing wave of 'anti-Russian hysteria' in Germany, amid escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.

German federal prosecutors, however, have initiated an investigation labeled as a serious security incident that might affect both national and international security. Authorities discovered an explosive-laden drone at Leipzig/Halle airport, a significant logistical hub for NATO and civilian freight.

Additional disturbances involved a cargo plane operated by DHL, which sustained minor damage likely caused by another drone. Although no official accusations have been made, some lawmakers have hinted at Russian involvement, reflecting enduring geopolitical strains.