Strait Talk: Iran and Oman Close to Shipping Lane Deal Amid U.S. Tensions

Iran announced on Sunday that it is close to finalizing a deal with Oman to define new shipping lanes in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, reopening the crucial waterway hinges on the United States meeting additional conditions set by Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal channel for a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, had been blocked by Iran following military actions by the U.S. and Israel. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the agreement on the strait, shared with Oman, is in the 'final stages.'

For the strait to reopen, Iran demands U.S. compensation for past hostilities, lifting of sanctions, and cessation of aggression against Iran and its allies. Ultimate decision-making lies with Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, whose recent absence has sparked speculation following a U.S. airstrike.