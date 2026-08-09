Germany vs. China: Trade Deficit and Economic Shifts in 2026

Germany's trade deficit with China expanded significantly in the first half of 2026, despite the Asian nation remaining Germany's top trade partner. Preliminary data from Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) indicated a more than 12% drop in German exports to China, reaching just under €37 billion.

This decline comes as Chinese firms reduce dependency on European imports, making China only the ninth-largest market for German products. With German manufacturing grappling with U.S. tariffs and Chinese competition, key industries like Volkswagen are facing severe job cuts.

In contrast, Chinese exports to Germany surged, causing the trade deficit to grow from €40 billion to approximately €55 billion year-on-year. Experts attribute this trend to China's focus on domestic value chains and technological advancements, reducing its reliance on Western economies.