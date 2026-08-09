Taiwan's Defense Budget Surpasses T$1 Trillion Amid Escalating Tensions

Taiwan plans a 16% increase in defense spending, surpassing T$1 trillion for the first time, in response to rising Chinese military pressure. Encouraged by the U.S., Taiwan aims to strengthen its military with submarines and special projects while countering China's military modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:29 IST
Taiwan's Defense Budget Surpasses T$1 Trillion Amid Escalating Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's cabinet is set to propose a significant 16% increase in defense spending for 2027, marking the first time the budget will exceed T$1 trillion, according to the Central News Agency. This move aligns with increasing pressure from Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory despite Taiwan's strong opposition.

Additionally, Taiwan faces external pressure from Washington to enhance its defense spending. President Lai Ching-te supports this move, planning to unveil a substantial budget of over T$1.1 trillion on August 20. This budget includes allocations for the coast guard, veterans, and special projects, maintaining defense spending above 3% of GDP.

As tensions with China escalate, Taiwan's government has committed to military modernization, focusing on indigenous submarine development. In response, China continues military operations around Taiwan, while Taiwan carries out annual Han Kuang exercises to boost military readiness and resilience.

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