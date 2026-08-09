Fury of Typhoon Dolphin: China Braces for Impact

Typhoon Dolphin is poised to unleash its fury on China's east coast this Sunday, with experts predicting torrential rain and powerful winds. Authorities have taken precautionary measures to prevent disasters like flooding and landslides, affecting a broad swathe of eastern China.

Prior to its anticipated landfall, Dolphin wreaked havoc in Japan's Okinawa, injuring six people and causing widespread power outages. As it approaches, Chinese authorities have initiated mass evacuations, moved offshore workers to safety, and halted vessels from venturing out to sea.

Forecasts show that Dolphin will hit with sustained winds of up to 162 km/h, equating to a Category 2 storm. This makes it the most potent typhoon to target China this year. Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu have activated high-level emergency responses, with major flight cancellations and transport disruptions reported.