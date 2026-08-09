Fury of Typhoon Dolphin: China Braces for Impact

Typhoon Dolphin is set to hit China's east coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Already impacting Japan's Okinawa, it will be the strongest typhoon in China this year, threatening flooding and landslides. Authorities have orchestrated mass evacuations, and significant travel disruptions have occurred as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:26 IST
Fury of Typhoon Dolphin: China Braces for Impact
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin is poised to unleash its fury on China's east coast this Sunday, with experts predicting torrential rain and powerful winds. Authorities have taken precautionary measures to prevent disasters like flooding and landslides, affecting a broad swathe of eastern China.

Prior to its anticipated landfall, Dolphin wreaked havoc in Japan's Okinawa, injuring six people and causing widespread power outages. As it approaches, Chinese authorities have initiated mass evacuations, moved offshore workers to safety, and halted vessels from venturing out to sea.

Forecasts show that Dolphin will hit with sustained winds of up to 162 km/h, equating to a Category 2 storm. This makes it the most potent typhoon to target China this year. Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu have activated high-level emergency responses, with major flight cancellations and transport disruptions reported.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026