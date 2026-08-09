Typhoon Dolphin Looms: China Braces for Impact

Typhoon Dolphin is poised to strike China's eastern seaboard overnight Sunday, bringing with it the threat of torrential rain and fierce winds.

Authorities have taken extensive precautionary measures to minimize risk, recalling vessels, securing construction sites and tourist areas, and evacuating offshore workers.

The storm, currently packing winds of 162 kilometers per hour, could ravage homes and infrastructure, further complicating by already swelling rivers due to ongoing rains.