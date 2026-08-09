Typhoon Dolphin Looms: China Braces for Impact

Typhoon Dolphin is set to hit China's east coast overnight Sunday, prompting evacuations and emergency measures. Earlier, the storm impacted Japan's Okinawa, injuring people and causing power outages. Authorities are preparing for potential flooding and landslides with the typhoon expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds across eastern China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 10:25 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Looms: China Braces for Impact
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Dolphin is poised to strike China's eastern seaboard overnight Sunday, bringing with it the threat of torrential rain and fierce winds.

Authorities have taken extensive precautionary measures to minimize risk, recalling vessels, securing construction sites and tourist areas, and evacuating offshore workers.

The storm, currently packing winds of 162 kilometers per hour, could ravage homes and infrastructure, further complicating by already swelling rivers due to ongoing rains.

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