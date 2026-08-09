China's producer and consumer inflation rates both eased in July, marking a three-month low, according to official data. The moderation comes amid weaker global energy prices and the complex backdrop of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.

Faced with a dual-speed economy characterized by robust factory output but feeble domestic demand, Chinese leaders plan to invigorate growth by expediting fiscal spending. Senior China strategist Zhaopeng Xing of ANZ notes that lower oil prices and faltering demand contributed to the lower-than-expected inflation figures.

Economic dynamics are influenced by both domestic factors and international tensions, such as price shocks from the strategic Strait of Hormuz closure. Despite past efforts, government actions have only marginally mitigated price wars in key sectors. As the year progresses, China's Politburo is set to implement stronger policies to stabilize and expand the economy.