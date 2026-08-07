Global Stocks Rally: A Week of Gains Amid U.S. Jobs Report and Fed Speculations

Global stocks enjoyed significant gains due to a weaker U.S. jobs report, reducing fears of an immediate Federal Reserve rate hike. Technology shares drove key U.S. stock increases. The Middle East conflict and shifts in crude oil futures also impacted market dynamics, with Treasury yields and the dollar seeing fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:38 IST
Global Stocks Rally: A Week of Gains Amid U.S. Jobs Report and Fed Speculations
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Global stocks surged to their strongest weekly gain since May, driven by a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report that eased concerns of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The positive trend was also supported by strong earnings reports and heightened interest in AI.

U.S. stocks saw a rise on Friday, predominantly led by technology and consumer discretionary sectors, as Treasury yields dipped. This shift reflected lowered expectations of a Fed rate increase in the upcoming month.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East influenced the market, with Saudi Arabia alerting potential coordinated attacks, global investors largely overlooked these indicators, focusing instead on domestic economic data.

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