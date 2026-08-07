Global Stocks Rally: A Week of Gains Amid U.S. Jobs Report and Fed Speculations

Global stocks surged to their strongest weekly gain since May, driven by a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report that eased concerns of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The positive trend was also supported by strong earnings reports and heightened interest in AI.

U.S. stocks saw a rise on Friday, predominantly led by technology and consumer discretionary sectors, as Treasury yields dipped. This shift reflected lowered expectations of a Fed rate increase in the upcoming month.

While geopolitical tensions in the Middle East influenced the market, with Saudi Arabia alerting potential coordinated attacks, global investors largely overlooked these indicators, focusing instead on domestic economic data.