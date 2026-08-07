Dollar Dips: Unexpected U.S. Job Losses Shake Currency Markets

The dollar fell against major currencies such as the yen and euro after U.S. employment experienced an unexpected decline in July, losing 23,000 jobs as opposed to the anticipated increase of 80,000. The currency market response raises concerns about potential Federal Reserve actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:39 IST
Dollar Dips: Unexpected U.S. Job Losses Shake Currency Markets
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The U.S. dollar experienced a decline against major currencies, including the yen and euro, on Friday after data revealed that U.S. employment unexpectedly decreased in July. The Labor Department reported a loss of 23,000 jobs, contrasting sharply with the economists' forecast of an 80,000 job increase.

This decline in dollar value comes after heightened speculation about the Federal Reserve's potential response to evolving economic conditions. Following a historic bilateral intervention, the dollar weakened, dipping by 0.69% against the yen to 157.32 and strengthening the euro by 0.41% to $1.1571.

The dollar index, which evaluates the greenback against a set of currencies, including the yen and euro, reflected a 0.46% drop to reach 99.49, indicating a broad-based impact on currency markets.

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