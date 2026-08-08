Wall Street Defies the Odds with Record Gains Amidst Economic Uncertainty
U.S. stocks climbed to record highs despite unexpected job losses, reducing expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Strong earnings reports buoyed major indexes, while peace talks eased inflation concerns. This led to an optimistic market outlook, overshadowing economic uncertainties and potential rate adjustments.
- Country:
- United States
Stocks in the U.S. ended the week on a high note as major indexes registered significant gains despite an unexpected dip in job figures last month. The Labor Department reported a decrease of 23,000 nonfarm payrolls, in stark contrast to economists' predictions of an 80,000 job increase.
The drop in job numbers saw a fall in rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve, easing concerns over inflation, and positively affecting the market. Signs of peace in the Iran conflict have also played a role in reducing oil prices.
With a record-breaking earnings season, around 85.1% of S&P 500 companies exceeded analyst expectations, pushing the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq to impressive weekly gains. While some companies like Airbnb soared, others like Trade Desk faced declines.