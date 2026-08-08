Wall Street Defies the Odds with Record Gains Amidst Economic Uncertainty

Stocks in the U.S. ended the week on a high note as major indexes registered significant gains despite an unexpected dip in job figures last month. The Labor Department reported a decrease of 23,000 nonfarm payrolls, in stark contrast to economists' predictions of an 80,000 job increase.

The drop in job numbers saw a fall in rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve, easing concerns over inflation, and positively affecting the market. Signs of peace in the Iran conflict have also played a role in reducing oil prices.

With a record-breaking earnings season, around 85.1% of S&P 500 companies exceeded analyst expectations, pushing the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq to impressive weekly gains. While some companies like Airbnb soared, others like Trade Desk faced declines.