The Chennai Angels Propel LogiXair's Autonomous Aviation Revolution

The Chennai Angels, a prominent angel investment network in India, has announced its investment in LogiXair, an innovative aerospace and logistics tech startup based in Hyderabad. This strategic move aligns with investments from the Kerala Angel Network and Lead Angels, boosting the company's mission to revolutionize India's logistics landscape.

LogiXair's innovative approach addresses a significant need within India's logistics sector—middle-mile cargo transportation over sub-600 km distances between metropolitan and Tier II and III cities. The startup's autonomous, hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft aim to deliver cargo up to 300 kg efficiently, bypassing traditional road, rail, and airport infrastructure constraints.

LogiXair co-founder Bhanu Teja Chidura expressed enthusiasm over The Chennai Angels' support, emphasizing their role in accelerating the development of scalable autonomous cargo aviation platforms. Ashish Mehta, Investment Director at The Chennai Angels, praised the technical progress and commercial interest LogiXair has garnered, positioning the company for a leading role in the evolution of autonomous cargo logistics.