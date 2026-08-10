Scorching Summers Ignite Western Europe

Western Europe recorded its hottest June-July period, leading to severe wildfires exacerbated by heat and drought. The Copernicus Climate Change Service highlighted the increasing impact of climate change, causing hotter, drier conditions that favor intense wildfires in southern Europe and prolonging the fire season further north.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:50 IST
Scorching Summers Ignite Western Europe
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  • Europe

Western Europe has just endured its warmest June-July on record, as intense wildfires ravaged the region, fueled by unprecedented heat and drought conditions. These findings were reported by the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Monday.

Laurence Rouil, director of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, stated, 'Climate change is increasingly bringing the kinds of hot and dry conditions that favour large, high-intensity wildfires in southern Europe while extending the fire season northwards.'

The report underscores the escalating impact of climate change, with severe repercussions for the region's climate and environment.

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