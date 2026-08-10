Malaysia's Premier Undergoes Successful Surgery
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has successfully undergone a laparoscopic surgery to treat a para-umbilical hernia. He is currently receiving physiotherapy and is under expert medical supervision to ensure a smooth recovery, according to his medical team.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has successfully undergone an elective laparoscopic surgery for a para-umbilical hernia, his medical team announced on Monday.
Currently, the prime minister is undergoing physiotherapy treatment and remains under the careful supervision of a team of medical specialists. The goal is to ensure that his recovery proceeds well.
In a statement, the medical team expressed confidence in the ongoing recovery process, emphasizing the premier's positive progress under their expert care.
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