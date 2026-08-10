Saint Lucia Kings Triumph in Thrilling CPL Opener

In a gripping start to the 2026 CPL, Saint Lucia Kings edged out Antigua & Barbuda Falcons by four runs. Key performances from Andries Gous and Matthew Forde secured the win, overcoming spirited efforts from the Falcons led by Evin Lewis and Fabian Allen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 13:55 IST
Saint Lucia Kings Triumph in Thrilling CPL Opener
Andries Gous (Photo: Saint Lucia Kings). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Lucia

Andries Gous played a pivotal role for Saint Lucia Kings with an impressive knock of 82 off 51 balls in their tense four-run victory over Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League opener.

Gous was formidable at Arnos Vale Stadium, setting a solid foundation that saw the Kings post a competitive total of 187 despite limited contributions from his teammates. Alzarri Joseph was noteworthy for the Falcons with figures of 3 for 32, but his efforts couldn't derail the momentum the Kings gained from Gous' innings.

The Falcons' chase was buoyed by Evin Lewis' vigorous 48 and Fabian Allen's late offensive, but Matthew Forde's composed bowling in the final over was crucial. As Allen fell short, the Kings' defense held strong, marking a confident start to the tournament.

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