Russia's Supreme Court Bars Yabloko Party from Elections

In a significant blow to political opposition in Russia, the Supreme Court has barred the liberal Yabloko party from participating in the upcoming September parliamentary elections.

The Yabloko party, the only officially registered party opposing Moscow's war in Ukraine, was sidelined following a lawsuit by the pro-Kremlin nationalist party Rodina. The court's decision underscores a tightening grip on dissent in Russia.

Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov has announced plans to appeal, citing a lack of evidence for the allegations of undeclared Western campaign support.