Russia's Supreme Court Bars Yabloko Party from Elections

Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Yabloko party, known for opposing Moscow's war in Ukraine, from participating in September's parliamentary elections. This decision further restricts political dissent in Russia. Yabloko plans to appeal the ruling, which was prompted by a lawsuit from the nationalist party Rodina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:43 IST
Russia's Supreme Court Bars Yabloko Party from Elections
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant blow to political opposition in Russia, the Supreme Court has barred the liberal Yabloko party from participating in the upcoming September parliamentary elections.

The Yabloko party, the only officially registered party opposing Moscow's war in Ukraine, was sidelined following a lawsuit by the pro-Kremlin nationalist party Rodina. The court's decision underscores a tightening grip on dissent in Russia.

Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov has announced plans to appeal, citing a lack of evidence for the allegations of undeclared Western campaign support.

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