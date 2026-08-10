Nvidia's Massive AI Infrastructure Funding Push

A consortium of financial firms, led by Nvidia, seeks to secure $500 billion for AI infrastructure. The initiative underscores increasing investment in AI despite market fluctuations. Key players include Apollo Global, Blackstone, and others, with Nvidia also preparing a $25 billion U.S. bond issue to boost liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:38 IST
Nvidia's Massive AI Infrastructure Funding Push
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A consortium of financial giants, including Apollo Global and Blackstone, is collaborating with Nvidia to secure a $500 billion package for developing AI infrastructure. This significant initiative comes amid Nvidia's share drop of over 3% during afternoon trading.

The collaboration underscores Nvidia's strategic effort to raise capital for AI chips, power generation, and data centers fueling the AI industry boom. Major technology firms have signaled an unyielding commitment to AI investment, with combined expenditures projected to exceed $730 billion this year.

Joining Apollo and Blackstone in this initiative are BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs, and KKR. Despite multiple firms declining to comment, the Financial Times first reported on the ongoing negotiations to partner with Nvidia on this significant AI project. Nvidia also plans to raise $25 billion through a U.S. bond issuance, tapping into the debt market for the first time since 2021 to enhance liquidity.

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