Trump Demands Compensation from Iran Amid Tensions in Strait of Hormuz

Former U.S. President Donald Trump calls for Iran to compensate for attacks allegedly carried out, including the USS Cole bombing. This comes as Iran negotiates with Oman over new shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding U.S. compensation and sanction relief before reopening the strategic waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:40 IST
Trump Demands Compensation from Iran Amid Tensions in Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent social media post, former U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that Iran provide compensation for individuals affected by Iranian actions, including the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole. Trump's statement is a reaction to Iran's continued insistence on U.S. compensation and sanction removal before reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains central to ongoing tensions, with Iran edging closer to a shipping deal with Oman. Despite these developments, Trump has highlighted past Iranian activities, seeking accountability for alleged attacks attributed to Tehran.

Trump's remarks have added another layer to the complex relationship with Iran, as he also criticized Tehran's handling of internal protests and claimed that the Iranian government continues to suppress dissent during ongoing conflicts.

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