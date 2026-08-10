Trump Extends Jones Act Waiver with New Limitations

In a recent decision, President Donald Trump has approved an extension of a waiver to the Jones Act, albeit with some new limitations. This was announced by a White House official on Monday.

The Jones Act, a century-old maritime regulation, mandates that cargo vessels moving between U.S. ports must be constructed in the United States, owned by American companies, and crewed by American workers. This waiver aims to provide more shipping flexibility, which is expected to help in reducing transport bottlenecks and lowering gas prices.

By allowing foreign vessels to participate under specific conditions in domestic shipping, the waiver seeks to alleviate some of the burdens faced by the shipping industry. However, this extension includes constraints that suggest a cautious approach by the administration in balancing national interests with economic pressures.