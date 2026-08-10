Trump Extends Jones Act Waiver with New Limitations

U.S. President Donald Trump has approved a limited extension of a waiver to the Jones Act. The waiver, intended to reduce transport bottlenecks and lower gas prices, allows non-U.S. ships to transport goods between U.S. ports under certain restrictions. This decision aims to increase shipping flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 22:43 IST
Trump Extends Jones Act Waiver with New Limitations
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent decision, President Donald Trump has approved an extension of a waiver to the Jones Act, albeit with some new limitations. This was announced by a White House official on Monday.

The Jones Act, a century-old maritime regulation, mandates that cargo vessels moving between U.S. ports must be constructed in the United States, owned by American companies, and crewed by American workers. This waiver aims to provide more shipping flexibility, which is expected to help in reducing transport bottlenecks and lowering gas prices.

By allowing foreign vessels to participate under specific conditions in domestic shipping, the waiver seeks to alleviate some of the burdens faced by the shipping industry. However, this extension includes constraints that suggest a cautious approach by the administration in balancing national interests with economic pressures.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026