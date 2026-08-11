Trump's Jones Act Waiver Extension Amid Global Energy Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day extension of the waiver for foreign-flagged ships to transport oil and commodities between U.S. ports. However, the new terms impose additional limits amid concerns from domestic shipbuilders and congressional allies regarding the impact on the U.S. maritime industry, the White House disclosed.

The decision comes as rising tensions, particularly with Iran, disrupt global crude flows, leading to increased pressure on the administration to address transportation bottlenecks. The extension is intended to maintain critical resource access for the U.S. military and key industries, according to White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers.

While the waiver seeks to increase shipping flexibility to mitigate fuel price hikes, it faced opposition. Critics argue its limited scope, which now includes case-by-case reviews for voyages, could still compromise the national defense's objectives. Despite being extended, the waiver still aims to balance domestic needs and global market conditions.