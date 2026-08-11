Trump's Controversial Vaccine Order Sparks Debate

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday aimed at reducing the childhood vaccination schedule to require only 11 immunizations. This order also proposes splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots, with each administered during different medical visits.

Previously, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had attempted to cut back on vaccines, eliminating shots for six out of 17 diseases; however, this effort was blocked by a federal court. Trump's order signifies that federal backing will now be limited to the remaining 11 vaccines, drawing criticism from the American Academy of Pediatrics and vaccine manufacturer Merck.

Health professionals caution that this policy shift endangers children's health, as the current immunization schedule is based on research evidencing vaccine safety and efficacy. Notably, the new order aligns with Kennedy's advocacy to reduce vaccine recommendations, despite these claims being scientifically unsubstantiated.