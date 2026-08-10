Bizarre Discovery: 'Realistic' Doll Mistaken for Human Remains
A homicide investigation in Australia was concluded after the discovery of a suitcase, believed to contain human remains, was revealed to be a lifelike doll. Found by passersby, the doll was initially mistaken for remains due to its human-like features, such as a nose piercing and markings resembling bruises.
- Country:
- Australia
In a surprising twist, Australian police have ended a homicide investigation concerning a suitcase found in a remote area, initially thought to contain human remains.
The suitcase, discovered by members of the public during a Sunday drive, was later identified through forensic examination to hold a lifelike doll, complete with human-like features including clothing, hair, and a nose piercing.
Authorities initially believed the item displayed markings similar to bruises, further complicating the investigation. Superintendent Linda Bradbury remarked on the realism of the doll, emphasizing police protocol to avoid disturbing potential evidence during inclement weather conditions.
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