Australia Launches Bird Flu Vaccination for Vulnerable Native Birds

Australia is set to vaccinate its vulnerable native bird population against the deadly H5N1 bird flu, as the virus's spread becomes more significant since its detection in the country in June. Government officials confirmed this development on Tuesday.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins announced that the vaccination campaign would initiate within the coming days and weeks, targeting priority species currently held in captivity. This proactive measure underscores Australia's commitment to preserving its unique wildlife amidst the escalating viral threat.

The strategy aims to shield these susceptible avian species from further harm and to curb the potential fallout of the flu's expansion in the region, marking a crucial step in ongoing conservation efforts.