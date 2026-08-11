Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato has taken up the role of Country Manager for Argentina at the International Finance Corporation, where he will oversee the organisation's strategy and operations while working to expand private investment, support sustainable economic growth and create more employment opportunities across the country.

IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, sees significant investment potential in Argentina across infrastructure, energy, mining, agribusiness, manufacturing and financial services. Avato will work with businesses, investors, financial institutions and public sector partners to turn those opportunities into projects capable of supporting the country's longer-term economic development.

Argentina Offers Opportunities Across Major Industries

Argentina's natural resources, established private sector and entrepreneurial base provide opportunities for domestic and international investors, particularly in industries where new capital could expand production, improve infrastructure and strengthen connections with global markets.

Avato said Argentina has many of the ingredients required to generate sustainable and inclusive growth, pointing to its resources and business talent as important strengths. IFC plans to work alongside clients and investors to translate that potential into investment with measurable economic and development benefits.

Infrastructure, energy and mining are expected to feature prominently in that work, while agribusiness and manufacturing also provide opportunities for investment that could support productivity and employment.

Access to Finance and Capital Markets in Focus

Expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises will be another area of attention under Avato's leadership, with smaller businesses often needing stronger financial support to invest, expand operations and create jobs.

IFC also sees opportunities to deepen Argentina's capital markets, which could give businesses a broader range of financing options and help mobilise private capital for productive investment.

Avato said strengthening access to finance and supporting greater productivity could contribute to sustained job creation, placing private sector development at the centre of IFC's work in the country.

Avato Brings More Than 20 Years of Experience

Avato moves into the Argentina position with more than two decades of experience spanning infrastructure, energy, mining and private sector development, including several leadership roles across the World Bank Group.

Before his latest appointment, he spent six years as IFC Manager for Infrastructure, Energy and Mining in Europe and the Caucasus. His responsibilities covered project development and advisory work across energy, transport, utilities, mining and digital infrastructure, giving him experience in sectors that are also important to Argentina's investment outlook.

His previous work has included developing investment programmes, bringing private capital into projects and strengthening private sector participation in emerging markets.

An Italian and German national, Avato holds graduate degrees from the University of Tuebingen in Germany and the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

In Argentina, his new role will place him at the centre of IFC's efforts to connect investors with projects and businesses that can contribute to economic growth, stronger productivity and employment across several of the country's key industries.