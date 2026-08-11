Libya’s Zawiya Refinery Battles Fire Amid Drone Attacks

Libyan firefighters are tackling a fire at the Zawiya refinery complex following drone attacks, threatening to halt oil operations. Despite the intense blaze, the crucial refinery remains undamaged. The National Oil Corp might declare force majeure if the attacks persist, as Libya deals with ongoing unrest and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 15:26 IST
Libya’s Zawiya Refinery Battles Fire Amid Drone Attacks
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  • Country:
  • Libya

Firefighters in Libya are valiantly working to control a fire at the Zawiya refinery, prompted by a series of drone attacks. The National Oil Corp has warned of a potential halt in operations if attacks on this vital oil asset persist.

Despite the fire's intensity, the engineers at the site confirmed that Libya's largest operational refinery has remained unscathed. While fuel and gasoline supplies remain unaffected, the National Oil Corp reported a third drone strike in recent days.

No group has claimed the attacks amidst Libya's ongoing political divisions. The drones targeted crucial infrastructure, including an oil blending plant and a desalination facility, but have not resulted in casualties or significant damage.

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