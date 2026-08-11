Libya’s Zawiya Refinery Battles Fire Amid Drone Attacks

Firefighters in Libya are valiantly working to control a fire at the Zawiya refinery, prompted by a series of drone attacks. The National Oil Corp has warned of a potential halt in operations if attacks on this vital oil asset persist.

Despite the fire's intensity, the engineers at the site confirmed that Libya's largest operational refinery has remained unscathed. While fuel and gasoline supplies remain unaffected, the National Oil Corp reported a third drone strike in recent days.

No group has claimed the attacks amidst Libya's ongoing political divisions. The drones targeted crucial infrastructure, including an oil blending plant and a desalination facility, but have not resulted in casualties or significant damage.