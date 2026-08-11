Ukrainian Forces Target Orsk Oil Refinery in Strategic Assault

The Ukrainian military has announced an assault on the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery located in Orsk, Russia, marking the latest escalation in regional tensions. As an important industrial hub, the city plays a key role in Russia's energy sector.

According to a statement released on Telegram, the refinery, which boasts a crude oil capacity of 6 million tons per year, was targeted in the strike. A fire broke out as a result, though the extent of the damage is still under investigation by authorities.

The Orsk refinery is known for producing essential petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, and bitumen. This strike indicates significant strategic interests, given the site's contribution to the energy supply chain.