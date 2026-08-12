Siemens Energy Deal Advances Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy Project

Guyana's plan to turn its offshore natural gas resources into affordable domestic electricity has reached a major milestone with the appointment of Siemens Energy as operator of the country's flagship 300 MW combined-cycle power plant, bringing one of the Caribbean's biggest energy infrastructure projects closer to operation.

Announced in June 2026, the agreement forms part of Guyana's wider Gas-to-Energy (GtE) development, which is expected to use natural gas from the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block to improve electricity reliability while supporting industrial growth. The power plant is scheduled to begin operations in early 2027.

Gas Project Could Transform Guyana's Power Market

The 300 MW plant is one part of a larger development that includes a Natural Gas Liquids facility and upgraded electricity transmission infrastructure, with gas supplied from the offshore Liza field.

Once operational, the interconnected facilities are expected to double Guyana's electricity generation capacity and cut electricity costs by around 50%, while reducing the country's dependence on imported liquid fuels and creating a more reliable power system for households and businesses.

Cheaper and more dependable electricity could also support industries that require significant amounts of energy, giving Guyana an opportunity to use its offshore resources not only for exports but also as a foundation for manufacturing, investment and broader economic diversification.

Guyana Plans Next Phase of Gas Development

Natural gas also forms part of the country's Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, where it is being developed alongside renewable energy as Guyana works towards a cleaner and more resilient electricity mix. Prime Minister Mark Phillips has described gas as a reliable and lower-emitting energy source capable of supporting growing electricity demand while the country expands its renewable energy capacity.

Planning is already moving beyond the initial GtE development, with the proposed Berbice Gas-to-Energy project in Region Six targeted for completion by 2030. The project could expand domestic gas use and create additional opportunities for engineering companies, technology suppliers and Guyanese businesses.

Offshore Resources Support Long-Term Gas Ambitions

Guyana's upstream sector is expected to provide the resources needed for a larger domestic gas industry, with ExxonMobil advancing the Longtail development involving the Longtail, Tripletail and Turbot discoveries.

The project is expected to produce around 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day alongside 290,000 barrels of condensate per day, with an estimated operating life of about 30 years. Exploration activity is continuing as companies search for additional resources capable of supporting future commercial developments.

Guyana estimates that it holds about 17 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas, giving the country substantial potential to develop gas alongside its rapidly growing oil industry. The expanding role of natural gas will feature at Caribbean Energy Week 2027, with its Guyana in-country launch scheduled for September 1, 2026, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, where government officials, investors and energy companies will discuss projects shaping the country's next phase of development.