Market Volatility: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

Investor confidence wanes as Intel shares and other chipmakers drag the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes lower amid heightened geopolitical tensions concerning the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices soar, influencing inflation outlook and central bank rate decisions. The markets remain jittery awaiting Federal Reserve's policy direction and further corporate earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 01:52 IST
Market Volatility: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions
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The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower as investor confidence eroded due to intensified geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz. A significant contributor was a decline in Intel and other chipmaker stocks, with U.S. President Donald Trump demanding reparations from Iran over alleged past hostilities.

Oil prices spiked nearly 5% to $82.13 a barrel due to the ongoing conflict, which continues to drive inflation concerns and potential central bank interest rate hikes. Intel's decision to raise $15 billion through a share sale further pressured the market, with Intel shares dropping by 4.1%.

Despite last week's record gains in the S&P 500 from strong earnings, uncertainty persists. Over 85% of S&P 500 companies have surpassed estimates, but economic indicators, such as job reports and potential policy changes from the Federal Reserve, keep traders on edge.

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