Market Volatility: The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed lower as investor confidence eroded due to intensified geopolitical tensions, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz. A significant contributor was a decline in Intel and other chipmaker stocks, with U.S. President Donald Trump demanding reparations from Iran over alleged past hostilities.

Oil prices spiked nearly 5% to $82.13 a barrel due to the ongoing conflict, which continues to drive inflation concerns and potential central bank interest rate hikes. Intel's decision to raise $15 billion through a share sale further pressured the market, with Intel shares dropping by 4.1%.

Despite last week's record gains in the S&P 500 from strong earnings, uncertainty persists. Over 85% of S&P 500 companies have surpassed estimates, but economic indicators, such as job reports and potential policy changes from the Federal Reserve, keep traders on edge.