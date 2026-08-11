Hiroshi Okuda: The Outsider Who Shaped Toyota's Global Success

Former Toyota Motor Corp Chairman, Hiroshi Okuda, has died at the age of 93, as reported by Kyodo News. An outsider in a family-run company, Okuda significantly expanded Toyota's global reach. The cause of death was not disclosed.

As president from 1995, Okuda navigated Toyota through export issues and a strong yen by establishing international production bases, effectively boosting sales. He was instrumental in the development and success of the Prius, the pioneering petrol-electric hybrid car. Okuda was also a voices in the company, notably opposing a nepotistic leadership appointment.

Okuda joined Toyota in 1955, quickly rising through the ranks by challenging questionable practices. In 1996, he led the 'Vision 2005' strategy, dramatically reducing costs and increasing local production. His work contributed to the doubling of overseas sales. He also served as chairman of the influential Keidanren business lobby and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.