A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market

The rouble-denominated stablecoin A7A5 has reached a turnover of nearly $140 billion since its inception. Developed by Russia's PSB Bank, it serves as a key component in cross-border settlements, particularly with Asian countries. The platform plans global expansion despite Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:16 IST
A7A5: Russia's Dominance in Non-Dollar Stablecoin Market
  • Country:
  • Russia

The A7A5 stablecoin, backed by rouble deposits at Russia's PSB Bank, has achieved a turnover nearing $140 billion since starting in February 2025, according to Chairman and CEO Pyotr Fradkov.

This makes A7A5 the largest non-dollar stablecoin, although it remains a small segment globally. The platform has 15,000 regular users and processes up to 2,000 payments daily, with 90% being transactions with Asian nations.

Despite sanctions from the U.S., EU, and Britain, A7A5's infrastructure, designed to withstand such challenges, enables continued international operations. The CEO, Ilan Shor, remains optimistic about the platform's global expansion.

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