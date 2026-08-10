The A7A5 stablecoin, backed by rouble deposits at Russia's PSB Bank, has achieved a turnover nearing $140 billion since starting in February 2025, according to Chairman and CEO Pyotr Fradkov.

This makes A7A5 the largest non-dollar stablecoin, although it remains a small segment globally. The platform has 15,000 regular users and processes up to 2,000 payments daily, with 90% being transactions with Asian nations.

Despite sanctions from the U.S., EU, and Britain, A7A5's infrastructure, designed to withstand such challenges, enables continued international operations. The CEO, Ilan Shor, remains optimistic about the platform's global expansion.