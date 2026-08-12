Inflation Uncertainty Looms as Fed Rate Hike Bets Waver

Currency markets remain on edge as fluctuating inflation expectations influence predictions around U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes. Rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions push inflation concerns, with the Japanese yen under pressure. Futures traders have adjusted their outlook for U.S. monetary policy, maintaining a precarious balance in foreign exchange dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 01:18 IST
Inflation Uncertainty Looms as Fed Rate Hike Bets Waver
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  • Country:
  • United States

Ahead of a key consumer inflation report, the U.S. dollar held steady with markets anticipating signals for Federal Reserve policy. The recent U.S. jobs report showed unexpected payroll cuts, leading traders to reconsider the likelihood of a September rate hike. Analysts say inflation resurgence could prompt rate increases, while disinflation threatens to mitigate such possibilities.

In the backdrop, oil prices edged up due to supply concerns in the Middle East and Russia, despite being below recent highs. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, driven by geopolitical tensions. Fed futures indicate a slight decrease in probability for a September rate hike, influenced by these inflationary variables and international developments.

The U.S. dollar index saw a modest rise amidst mixed currency movements. The yen, after cooperation between the U.S. and Japan to prevent a further drop, still struggles under weak fundamentals. Analysts observe that unless improved monetary measures are seen, the yen will likely remain pressured. Meanwhile, currency interventions remain a tactical consideration for market stability.

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