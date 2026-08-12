Birthright Citizenship Clash: ACLU Challenges Trump's Executive Orders

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and several advocacy groups are seeking judicial intervention to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from enforcing new executive orders that aim to curtail birthright citizenship. In their court filing, the groups contend that Trump's actions are an improvident attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision blocking similar measures.

The contentious orders, announced on August 6, specifically target the phenomenon known as 'birth tourism,' wherein foreign nationals travel to the United States to give birth to secure automatic U.S. citizenship for their children. Trump's orders also extend to children whose parents engage in fraudulent activities for citizenship or belong to foreign governments.

Addressing the issue at the White House, Trump condemned birth tourism as a 'disgrace' and emphasized that it represents a significant issue under his administration's immigration policy initiatives. Meanwhile, legal challenges continue with advocacy groups urging a New Hampshire federal court to rule the orders invalid, reinforcing birthright citizenship as a constitutional guarantee.