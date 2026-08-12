All Blacks Dominate Sharks with an Eight-Try Triumph
New Zealand's All Blacks secured a commanding 54-0 victory against the Sharks in their second match of the South African tour. Despite challenging conditions, they scored eight tries, showcasing their prowess. The Sharks, fielding a youthful team, struggled against the dominant touring side, highlighted by Ma'a Nonu's impactful cameo.
- Country:
- New Zealand
In a commanding display, New Zealand's All Blacks registered an emphatic 54-0 victory over the Sharks during their South African tour on Tuesday. The match witnessed an eight-try blitz from the visitors, showcasing their formidable strength after a less convincing performance in their earlier clash against the Stormers.
The Sharks, featuring a young lineup, initially showed promise but quickly succumbed to the seasoned All Blacks. Fineanganofo opened the scoring, setting the tone for a match dominated by New Zealand. Despite challenging weather conditions, the All Blacks maintained their aggressive attacking play.
Highlighting the match, former All Black Ma'a Nonu delivered a memorable performance, despite the Sharks' struggle. New Zealand now sets its sights on the upcoming clash against the Bulls, continuing their historic South African tour.