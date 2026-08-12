All Blacks' Dominant Display Drowns Sharks in Eight-Try Triumph
The New Zealand All Blacks achieved a dominant 54-0 victory over the Sharks during their South African tour. The match saw eight tries, including standout performances from Fehi Fineanganofo and Damian McKenzie, with torrential rain clearing prior. Though the Sharks displayed early potential, they ultimately succumbed to the All Blacks’ aggressive play.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The New Zealand All Blacks delivered a commanding performance by defeating the Sharks 54-0 in the second match of their South African tour. The team excelled with eight tries, indicating a marked improvement after their previous match against the Stormers.
Fehi Fineanganofo and Damian McKenzie led the scoring as the All Blacks capitalized on a youthful Sharks lineup missing their international stars. Despite rain-soaked conditions, the All Blacks demonstrated superior strategy and execution.
Coach Dave Rennie praised the squad's performance and potential for future tests. The tour continues with upcoming games against the Bulls and the Springboks, signifying a significant return to South Africa after three decades.