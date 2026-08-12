Aston Villa Aims for Glory Against PSG in UEFA Super Cup

Aston Villa, under the guidance of manager Unai Emery, is set to face Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup. Villa secured their spot by winning the Europa League final last season. Despite significant player changes, Emery remains ambitious, striving to elevate the club's status in international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 00:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 00:53 IST
Aston Villa Aims for Glory Against PSG in UEFA Super Cup
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Aston Villa, captained by manager Unai Emery, is gearing up to challenge Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup this Wednesday. Their journey to this prestigious match comes on the heels of a 30-year wait for major silverware, concluded by their Europa League triumph.

Having clinched the Europa League title by defeating Freiburg, Emery achieved his fifth victory in this competition. This marks Villa's first significant win since 1996 and their first European victory since the 1982 European Cup win. Despite this history, Emery is eager to secure his first Super Cup title.

Villa's squad undergoes significant reshuffling with key departures and acquisitions. Yet, Emery remains undeterred, emphasizing the club's dedication to growth and development. "Our ambition persists," Emery stated. Key players missing due to World Cup duties further challenge Villa's efforts, as they prepare to face PSG with limited resources.

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